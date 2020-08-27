Advanced search

Consultation into Essex council workers’ pension fund investments

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 August 2020

Coins and housing, a necessary combination for a happy retirement. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coins and housing, a necessary combination for a happy retirement. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A pledge has been made to “clean up” the Essex council workers’ pension fund after it was found to have millions of pounds of taxpayers’ cash tied up in fossil fuel companies, arms manufacturers and tobacco firms.

The pension fund is one of the largest local government pension schemes in the UK and it makes investments on behalf of thousands of workers including teachers and charity workers.

In January 2019, an investigation by the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed that among those investments was millions going toward unethical firms involved in fossil fuels, arms manufacturing and tobacco.

Labour councillor Matt Dent is urging all public sector workers signed up to the fund to take part in a six-week consultation.

He said: “This public consultation is the best way to get this changed and I believe we need to.”

Among the investments discovered was millions of pounds in subsidiaries of the Indian multi-national firm the Tata Group.

Just days after the United Nations had accused Myanmar’s military of the “gravest” crimes against civilians, including genocide, Tata publicly announced it was selling equipment to them.

You may also want to watch:

A further £600,000 is invested in BAE Systems, a British company that has supplied fighter jets to Saudi Arabia which may have been used during the conflict in Yemen.

Mr Dent continued: “The idea you can separate social responsibility and financial responsibly is a nonsense.

“Myanmar is somewhere equipment from these companies could have been used as part of a genocide.

“Regardless of how you view human rights, you can’t detach the real-world consequences from this, socially and economically.

“It’s 2020, the idea any public money should be going into these things is ridiculous.”

Outside of ethical concerns, Mr Dent said the investments are unlikely to bring positive long-term financial returns.

He said the world is moving away from fossil fuels and towards renewables and global conflicts are often highly unpredictable.

Mr Dent added: “We need to invest in the future not just for pension fund members but for everybody.

“We can’t do that if money is going into fossil fuels, tobacco and weapons.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police name motorbike rider who died in Little Walden collision

Tim has been described by his family as a dearly loved son, brother, boyfriend and friend to everyone that knew him. Photo: ESSEX POLICE.

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Almost a third of Saffron Walden constituency workers on furlough

The number of workers furloughed in each constituency in Great Britain as of August 2020 can be seen using our infographic. Photo: ARCHANT.

Future of Homebase could be decided as early as September

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Saffron Walden swimming pool to reopen on September 1 but Dunmow pool stays shut for now

Swimming pool. Picture: Pixabay.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police name motorbike rider who died in Little Walden collision

Tim has been described by his family as a dearly loved son, brother, boyfriend and friend to everyone that knew him. Photo: ESSEX POLICE.

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Almost a third of Saffron Walden constituency workers on furlough

The number of workers furloughed in each constituency in Great Britain as of August 2020 can be seen using our infographic. Photo: ARCHANT.

Future of Homebase could be decided as early as September

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Saffron Walden swimming pool to reopen on September 1 but Dunmow pool stays shut for now

Swimming pool. Picture: Pixabay.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Protest held at London Stanted airport as easyJet shuts its base

Protestors held a banner at both Stansted and Southend airports to protest at easyJet's decision to shut the bases. Picture: Unite the Union

Police chief on what’s been happening across Uttlesford during August

Women in all ranks at Essex Police. Picture: Janette Rawlingson

Consultation into Essex council workers’ pension fund investments

Coins and housing, a necessary combination for a happy retirement. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Saffron Walden swimming pool to reopen on September 1 but Dunmow pool stays shut for now

Swimming pool. Picture: Pixabay.