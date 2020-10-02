Share your thoughts on Essex roads and roads policing matters

Roger Hirst (Con) Archant

Essex people who live, work and travel in the county are being asked to share concerns about speeding and road safety, and their thoughts on the future of roads policing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, Roger Hirst said: “More people in Essex die on our roads than in any other kind of accident or crime.

“That’s why it is so important that we contribute to this review. Many residents and local councillors contact me with concerns about road safety, it’s a topic that comes up regularly at our public forums, so I know it is important to many people.”

He added: “Improving safety on our roads are priorities in both our Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan with our objective being to reduce harm on the roads and promote safer driving.”

The roads policing online survey is a national data gathering exercise but the data will be shared at local level.

You may also want to watch:

The Government is currently reviewing roads policing and what the future of traffic law enforcement may look like. The Department for Transport is running a Call for Evidence in Roads Policing.

To support the review, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Road Safety Portfolio has launched a national public survey designed to understand public perception of road safety and roads policing enforcement.

The poll seeks to understand local communities’ perception for road law enforcement, risks to safety and fixed penalty notices.

The results will help inform Police and Crime Commissioners and feed into the submission to the Department for Transport’s Call for Evidence which is looking at how enforcement can be enhanced.

Responses collected in participating force areas will be shared with the relevant PCC after the survey has closed.

The survey is available until Wednesday, September 30 at 5pm. Have your say at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/apccsaferoads