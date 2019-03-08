Advanced search

Police appeal for information about men in connection with ongoing Newport investigation

PUBLISHED: 08:53 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 08 July 2019

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICEDo you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police would like to speak to them in connection with an ongoing investigation into interference with a vehicle in Bury Water Lane, Newport.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.30pm on June 25.

They may be known in Uttlesford or in Hertfordshire.

Police hope someone may be able to recognise the distinctive neck tattoo of one of the men pictured.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICEDo you recognise this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference 42/100531/19.

