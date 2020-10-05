Coventry student from Little Sampford believed to have been found dead in Finchingfield

Essex Police

A young man from Little Sampford is believed to have been found dead in woodland in Finchingfield by Essex Police.

William Bargate, 23, was declared missing on Tuesday, September 29.

He reportedly left his home in Little Sampford at around 3.20am on Friday, September 25.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We have suspended our search for William Bargate, who was reported missing from Little Sampford.

“This follows the sad discovery of the body of a man in woodland in Finchingfield on the afternoon of Thursday, October 1.

“He has yet to be formally identified, however we have notified William’s family.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

William was a university student in Coventry.