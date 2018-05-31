Essex Police district commander’s April message - covering great community support, Covid-19, lockdown exercise and good work

Just like many of you, I’m trying to adapt to a change of pace and work - especially with my kids being home schooled.

As a key worker, I could send my children into school but my husband is able to work from home and is doing his very best to educate and look after them.

We are all adapting and embracing technology to stay in touch for meetings at work as well as with friends, family - and of course – for homework.

We are spending more time together as a family and discovering new footpaths near to home for our daily exercise.

It’s a shame that I’ve only discovered the beautiful woods, fields and springtime because of the current situation. The bikes have also seen the light of day and I’ve managed to run many miles.

As a family we have Clapped for Carers each Thursday evening, appreciating all those that are supporting the frontline response.

I know you are clapping and cheering for frontline workers just like my officers and for that, I am forever grateful.

I’m doing all I can to support my officers and staff.

I have been incredibly proud of them, and they have supported each other and the community, especially when the landscape has changed so frequently.

They all have family and friends they are missing as well and continue to work on the frontline to keep you safe, protect vulnerable people and to catch criminals.

Officers have been out on foot and cycle patrol, which helps us reach the areas that our cars cannot.

We are engaging, explaining and educating the public about the social distancing restrictions when we observe breaches.

I’m happy to see so many people responding positively and complying with the restrictions.

Our approach has been to talk to people before enforcement and we had one example of this last week where my officers gave words of advice to some residents in Saffron Walden who were bringing tables of food out on to the street.

They appreciated our response and went back into their homes.

My officers continue to carry out their duties as usual and have been putting their training into practice.

On Monday April 20, they received a concern for welfare call after a man was seen in distress outside Costcutter in High Street, Saffron Walden. They were able to talk to him and get him the medical help he needed.

Earlier this month they quickly detained a man following reports of a vehicle driving on land in Great Chesterford.

He has since been charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence and insurance and drink driving and he is due to appear at court next month.

It’s not just officers going that extra mile to keep us safe.

I have to say a high thank you to a kind farmer who helped tow a car out of Walden Road on Wednesday April 15 after it caught alight. We were able to quickly re-open the road thanks to his efforts.

I even had the chance to celebrate one of your officers this month.

I was pleased to conduct a Conformation of Probation Meeting with PC Adam Manly, a member of our Uttlesford local policing team.

He was recently highlighted in social media for saving a women’s life through CPR and it was a pleasure to sign off his two year successful probation as an officer.

Once again, thank you all for your claps, your rainbow pictures and your kind words.

I wish you all well and I look forward to seeing you around and writing to you next month.