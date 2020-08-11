Essex Police are using drones more often, with thermal imagery, mapping options and the capability to live stream incidents
PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 August 2020
Essex Police
Watch the Essex Police video on their use of drones.
Essex Police officers are using drones more frequently, up from 15 times in 2016 to 420 times last year.
Chief Inspector Darren Deex said communities can expect to see them using drones more often.
They are using drones to help gather information, with thermal imagery and mapping options, and the capability to live stream ongoing incidents to the Force control room.
He said: “Increasing our drone deployment capability has really assisted our frontline officers and staff attending incidents such as high risk missing persons, pursuits where suspects have made off on foot, warrants involving the use of drugs and firearms.”
They now have 36 police officers and staff around Essex who are trained in the use of drones.
The police are currently investing in technology which may enable drones to fly within buildings.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.