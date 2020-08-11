Advanced search

Essex Police are using drones more often, with thermal imagery, mapping options and the capability to live stream incidents

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 August 2020

Drones are being used more often by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Drones are being used more often by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Watch the Essex Police video on their use of drones.

Drones with thermal imagery and mapping are being used by Essex Police. Picture: Essex PoliceDrones with thermal imagery and mapping are being used by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police officers are using drones more frequently, up from 15 times in 2016 to 420 times last year.

Chief Inspector Darren Deex said communities can expect to see them using drones more often.

They are using drones to help gather information, with thermal imagery and mapping options, and the capability to live stream ongoing incidents to the Force control room.

He said: “Increasing our drone deployment capability has really assisted our frontline officers and staff attending incidents such as high risk missing persons, pursuits where suspects have made off on foot, warrants involving the use of drugs and firearms.”

Chief Inspector Darren Deex of Essex Police talks about drones. Picture: Essex PoliceChief Inspector Darren Deex of Essex Police talks about drones. Picture: Essex Police

They now have 36 police officers and staff around Essex who are trained in the use of drones.

The police are currently investing in technology which may enable drones to fly within buildings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

This is how the Eat Out to Help Out scheme works - with a helpful video

Eat Out to Help Out is launched today (August 3)

Saffron Walden choir launches ‘song for pandemic’ despite being apart

Photo: Granta Chorale.

Thousands are likely to die this winter from Covid-19, warns Essex head of public health

Essex County Council

Most Read

easyJet to pull out of London Stansted airport as a base after numbers plummet

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Group would like to see a new Uttlesford country park, and replanted avenues of trees

An artists impression of the new country park for Uttlesford created by John Harrison of Birch Gallery, Birch, Colchester. Image: Stop Easton Park

This is how the Eat Out to Help Out scheme works - with a helpful video

Eat Out to Help Out is launched today (August 3)

Saffron Walden choir launches ‘song for pandemic’ despite being apart

Photo: Granta Chorale.

Thousands are likely to die this winter from Covid-19, warns Essex head of public health

Essex County Council

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Over 24,000 Uttlesford houses could be built under new plans

Liberal Democrat Councillor for Stansted North, Alan Dean. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Essex Police are using drones more often, with thermal imagery, mapping options and the capability to live stream incidents

Drones are being used more often by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

The Old Guard review: Netflix ‘may well have a new franchise on their hands’

Charlize Theron as Andy on The Old Guard. Picture: AMY SPINKS/NETFLIX © 2020

Open Cambridge films reveal mysteries of Mill Road

The lady in the hat on Mill Road. Picture: Mill Road History Society Cambridge Collections. Supplied by Open Cambridge

Thousands are likely to die this winter from Covid-19, warns Essex head of public health

Essex County Council