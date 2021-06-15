Published: 5:00 PM June 15, 2021

Essex Police will speak to owners and riders of privately-owned e-scooters to stress it's illegal to use them in public places.

Police will speak to adults, and to young people and their parents to raise awareness and, where necessary, take enforcement action.

This could include e-scooter seizure and riders being reported for driving offences.

Superintendent Sam Smith said: “We have written to schools and asked them to raise awareness with parents.

"Private e-scooters are permitted in law only to be used on private land, and are illegal if used on public land.

“We’re not trying to target young people, but we need them to know that there are aspects to riding an e-scooter that could put them, or the wider public, at risk if the e-scooter is being ridden in a dangerous manner.

“Privately owned e-scooters cannot be insured as they are not roadworthy and, therefore, they present a danger to the rider and the rest of the public.”