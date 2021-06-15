'We're not trying to target young people': e-scooter awareness drive
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Essex Police will speak to owners and riders of privately-owned e-scooters to stress it's illegal to use them in public places.
Police will speak to adults, and to young people and their parents to raise awareness and, where necessary, take enforcement action.
This could include e-scooter seizure and riders being reported for driving offences.
Superintendent Sam Smith said: “We have written to schools and asked them to raise awareness with parents.
"Private e-scooters are permitted in law only to be used on private land, and are illegal if used on public land.
You may also want to watch:
“We’re not trying to target young people, but we need them to know that there are aspects to riding an e-scooter that could put them, or the wider public, at risk if the e-scooter is being ridden in a dangerous manner.
“Privately owned e-scooters cannot be insured as they are not roadworthy and, therefore, they present a danger to the rider and the rest of the public.”
Most Read
- 1 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
- 2 Tools collection is a huge success
- 3 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
- 4 Bronze Age and Roman treasures go on display at museum
- 5 Revealed: images of new hospital that aims to be carbon neutral
- 6 District heroes named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
- 7 Village leader awarded BEM for community centre build and more
- 8 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
- 9 Hotel on Duxford IWM site given go-ahead after council re-vote
- 10 Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party