Published: 8:08 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM April 27, 2021

Four candidates are standing for the post of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, a position which is up for election every four years.

The original voting date of May 7, 2020 was postponed because of the pandemic.

This will now take place on Thursday, May 6 alongside the Essex County Council elections.

The candidates standing are Roger Hirst (Conservative Party), Robin Tilbrook (English Democrats), Chris Vince (Labour and Co-operative Party), and Jon Whitehouse (Liberal Democrats).

The Newport, Quendon & Rickling Neighbourhood Plan Referendum will also take place on the same day.

The ballot paper will be to decide on the question: "Do you want Uttlesford District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Newport, Quendon & Rickling to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"





Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner candidates

Roger Hirst (Conservative Party)

Roger Hirst (Conservative Party) is standing for the post of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex - Credit: Conservative Party

Mr Hirst said the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is responsible for appointing the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer and holding them to account for their performance.

The role also sets the strategy for policing and fire and rescue for the county, and the budget and council tax to fund it.

"In the last five years we have increased police by over 500 officers, with a new Rural Crime Team and Town Centre Teams. Crime is falling. We've changed the culture of the Fire and Rescue Service so more people are kept safe.

"If re-elected I will fund a further 300 police officers, making Essex police the biggest and strongest it has ever been, and invest more in fire protection and road safety."





Robin Tilbrook (English Democrats)

Robin Tilbrook (English Democrats) is standing for the post of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex - Credit: English Democrats

Robin Tilbrook is a solicitor and the Chairman of the English Democrats, a campaigning

English nationalist party which is opposed to any attempt to break England up into "bogus" regions.

Robin Tilbrook said the goals were to see police refocussed on protecting people from criminals; on traditional English policing; on maintaining Law and Order; and on supporting the rights of victims to defend themselves.





Chris Vince (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Chris Vince (Labour & Co-operative Party) is standing for the post of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex - Credit: Chris Vince

"Our communities need change.

"I’ve spent five years speaking to residents across Essex.

"They tell me how concerned they are about the lack of police visibility, the rise in violent crime and reductions of fire services. They feel let down by cuts and want action.

"I will be a PFCC who is proactive at working with communities, that truly listens to local residents, and will do more to support the victims of crime."





Jon Whitehouse (Liberal Democrats)

Jon Whitehouse (Liberal Democrats) is standing for the post of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex - Credit: Jon Whitehouse

"Community is at the heart of my police and fire strategy.

"To reduce crime and support victims, every part of Essex needs to pull together: the police working with residents to tackle crime at the roots.

"I will strengthen community policing, including increasing police numbers; work with other public services and voluntary organisation to support services that prevent crime including youth services; back police officers and firefighters with the training and tools they need."





The Green Party said they were not putting forward a candidate.

In a statement, they said: "We cannot afford the £5,000 deposit, which in itself seems undemocratic.

"We are sceptical about the role, which does not appear to have brought about any improvements in Essex.

"It seems to us wrong that any police force should be answerable to just one person, representing their own personal point of view, or that of a single political party rather than the public as a whole."