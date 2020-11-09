Community grants available for Essex organisations

One-off grants of up to £10,000 are available for organisations that are working to reduce crime and safeguard young people.

The Violence and Vulnerability Community Grants Fund has been created because of the impact and challenges that Covid-19 has bought upon organisations in Essex, Southend and Thurrock who are trying to carry on supporting vulnerable children and young people.

Local registered charities, social enterprises and community interest companies can apply for up to £10,000 for support with work relating to County Lines (drugs), Gangs and Knife Crime.

One funding stream is to support existing projects and interventions that are at risk of delivery due to Covid-19. The second is to help with a one-off special event or activity that is responding to a need that has arisen due to Covid.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “Small groups and charities are working tirelessly to support young people to acquire life skills and the friendships needed to grow into happy, confident young people who reject negative influences.

“The Violence and Vulnerability Community Grants Fund wants to support this work, and particularly, while we are all still living with the worry of Coronavirus, ensure young people don’t miss out on opportunities and have activities and events to look forward to.”

Applications for funding are open until November 19. Awarded funds need to be spent by March 31, 2021.

See www.ecvys.org.uk or email rachel@ecvys.org.uk or James.Pearson@essex.gov.uk

A virtual information session is being held today (Monday, November 9) at 4pm. Email the organisers for a link.