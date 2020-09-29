Essex Police work with Met Police, British Transport Police and others to target drug gangs

Essex Police

Essex Police have been target gangs responsible for drugs and violent crime.

A stolen Mercedes was recovered.

They took part in a joint operation with the Metropolitan Police and made 43 arrests over two days.

In another operation, colleagues representing eight forces worked collectively to focus on drugs gangs using main roads and motorways in and around London.

This resulted in 230 arrests overall including arrests for drug-driving, driving offences, theft, possession of drugs including heroin and crack cocaine, and the seizure of weapons, drugs and vehicles.

Eight vehicles were seized in Essex.

A stolen tipper van was recovered.

One man was arrested on suspicion of stalking, coercive or controlling behaviour, harassment and threatening to commit criminal damage.

The collaborative work included colleagues from Essex and the Met, Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, Thames Valley, Hampshire, City of London and British Transport Police.

Road crime manager Matt Hine said: “We use intelligence gathered from our investigations and information from the community, as well as technology such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition, to target vehicles linked to violent crime.

“During these patrols we have also stopped people for driving offences and have identified further more serious offences.

A stolen van was recovered.

“Operations such are this are just part of the work we do every day to target criminals who are involved in drugs and violent crime, which go hand in hand with the exploitation of vulnerable people and children.

“Working with neighbouring forces and our other partners is vitally important these criminal networks often span wide areas and borders.

“Information from the public is really important in helping us do this because it helps us identify offenders and detect and prevent crime.”

Call police on 101 or report information online at www.essex.police.uk

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers allows information to be reported anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Through Operation Sceptre, police are tackling serious violent crime including knife and drug-related crime, and working with partners to tackle the issues behind knife crime.

