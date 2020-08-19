Elsenham burglars made off with four figure cash sum and jewellery

Archant

A four figure cash sum in Euros, and a large amount of jewellery has been stolen from a house in Henham Road, Elsenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

DC Gemma White of Essex Police said: “It’s understood three men were seen outside the property at about 5pm that day.

“They were wearing jeans, long sleeved hoodies and hats, which was unusual given temperatures were around 33C that day.

You may also want to watch:

“They were also wearing face masks and gloves, and are believed to have been driving a silver Vauxhall. The model of the car is unknown.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw three men matching these descriptions in a similar car.”

The stolen jewellery included watches, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. The incident took place between 9am and 5.15pm on Tuesday, August 11.

Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/124614/20 or report online at www.essex.police.uk