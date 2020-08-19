Advanced search

Elsenham burglars made off with four figure cash sum and jewellery

PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 August 2020

Archant

A four figure cash sum in Euros, and a large amount of jewellery has been stolen from a house in Henham Road, Elsenham.

DC Gemma White of Essex Police said: “It’s understood three men were seen outside the property at about 5pm that day.

“They were wearing jeans, long sleeved hoodies and hats, which was unusual given temperatures were around 33C that day.

You may also want to watch:

“They were also wearing face masks and gloves, and are believed to have been driving a silver Vauxhall. The model of the car is unknown.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw three men matching these descriptions in a similar car.”

The stolen jewellery included watches, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. The incident took place between 9am and 5.15pm on Tuesday, August 11.

Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/124614/20 or report online at www.essex.police.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Fans allowed into the Bloods beer garden as club looks for ‘little pinch of normality’

A general view of Saffron Walden Towns Catons Lane ground. Picture: JAMES WHITE

Students spend the summer helping to pack testing kits at science park

Anna Borg, Morgan Tritton, Izzy Poles and Emily Hanlon from Saffron Walden help to pack the Covid-19 tests at DWR at Chesterford Research Park. Picture: Morgan Tritton

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Fans allowed into the Bloods beer garden as club looks for ‘little pinch of normality’

A general view of Saffron Walden Towns Catons Lane ground. Picture: JAMES WHITE

Students spend the summer helping to pack testing kits at science park

Anna Borg, Morgan Tritton, Izzy Poles and Emily Hanlon from Saffron Walden help to pack the Covid-19 tests at DWR at Chesterford Research Park. Picture: Morgan Tritton

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Elsenham burglars made off with four figure cash sum and jewellery

Uttlesford has the ‘highest housing need’ in Cambridge and Oxford arc

Uttlesford District Council.

Details released by FA as fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds

Fans will be allowed back into non-league football grounds again from August 22. Picture: DANNY LOO

Saffron Walden commemorated the 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The wreath laid at Saffron Walden's war memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Saffron Walden Royal British Legion

91-year-old man to beat the drum for freedom at jazz event

Bill and Vanessa Cornell. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.