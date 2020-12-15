Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

Police made 99 arrests for drink or drug driving offences in the first 10 days of their December campaign.

There were 59 drug driving arrests, 34 drink driving arrests, and six arrests for failing to provide a specimen.

Temporary Chief Inspector Emma Bullock, head of roads policing, said: “My officers are working proactively to target drink and drug drivers and that work has resulted in almost 10 arrests a day on average.

“Drinking and taking drugs affect your ability to drive and increases the chances of you being in a collision.

“With the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to experience any more tragedy.

“This Christmas time it’s likely more people will be drinking at home than perhaps previous years but that doesn’t make you any less likely to be over the limit.

“And you could still be over the limit the next morning. A few hours of sleep or a cup of coffee won’t sober you up.”

On drug driving, Chief Insp Bullock added: “We know the majority of drug drivers are habitual drug users, it’s part of their lifestyle.

“And we also know that a lot of people don’t realise there’s a drug driving limit or that you could be over that limit days after last taking drugs as it can stay in your system for 24, 48, 72 hours.

“If you drink or drug drive you could lose your licence which means you could lose your job. If you lose your job, you might not be able to pay your bills so you could lose your home.

“Even worse, you or someone else could lose your life.”