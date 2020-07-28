Further arrests, vehicles and cash seized through Operation Sceptre work involving Essex Police, Kent Police, Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police

The latest Operation Sceptre police initiative has resulted in further arrests, vehicles and cash seized.

Essex Police working alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, Kent Police and British Transport Police targeted road and rail networks and those suspected of transporting drugs in and out of London, Kent and Essex.

On July 22, police used Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras to target vehicles believed to be linked to violent crime.

They made 32 arrests for issues such as possession of an offensive weapon, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and drug driving, seized 14 vehicles for motoring offences, retrieved three stolen vehicles and seized more than £40,000 in cash.

In Essex, five vehicles were seized for being uninsured and one stolen caravan was recovered.

Eight people were arrested for various offences and have been released under investigation while police investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford of Essex Police said: “Crime has no borders so working with our police colleagues in other forces is crucial to tackling these criminal networks and protecting children and vulnerable adults who are often groomed and exploited.

“This is just one example of the work we’re doing here in Essex and with other agencies to bring offenders to justice and tackle the root causes of why people become involved in drug-related crime.

“Under Operation Sceptre, we carry out patrols every day and gather intelligence and evidence to target those involved in supplying drugs and serious violence.

“However enforcement alone is not enough to tackle this complex issue.

“We’re also working with organisations in the criminal justice system, youth offending teams, charities and councils to help divert people away from a life of crime and protect those at risk of becoming victims.”

Operation Sceptre is the targeted crackdown on knife crime.

Since June, Essex officers including Special Constabulary have dedicated more than 5,875 extra hours to patrol areas identified for extra focus.

More than 225 separate policing operations have been carried out under Operation Sceptre, and they have made over 800 arrests.

If you have information call 101. Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org. You will remain anonymous.