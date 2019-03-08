Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

An Essex Police officer, who was convicted of misconduct in public office, has been found guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed without notice.

DC Sharon Patterson was found to be in breach of Professional Standards of Discreditable Conduct having been convicted of a criminal offence.

You may also want to watch:

A special case hearing was chaired by Chief Constable BJ Harrington at Chelmsford's Civic Centre on Friday, April 26.

The hearing was told how in March this year DC Patterson was found guilty of one count of misconduct in public office following a trial at the Old Bailey in London.

Chief Constable Harrington ruled that DC Patterson, who was not present for the hearing, should be dismissed without notice.