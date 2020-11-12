Police officer is dismissed after Taser incident

Essex Police logo Essex Police

A police officer who fired a Taser into a colleague’s leg has been dismissed.

PC Christopher Philpott, who was based at Stansted Airport police station, was found to have committed gross misconduct after using force with the Conducted Energy Device on March 16 inside police premises. There were no members of the public present at the time.

Essex Police’s Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington chaired an accelerated misconduct hearing on November 6.

It found PC Philpott had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Use of Force and Discreditable Conduct.

The officer was dismissed and will be placed on the College of Policing Police Barred List.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Whilst PC Philpott was of previously exemplary character there is no justification for the use of such force. His actions were completely reckless.

“Use of a Taser is a significant use of force. Officers trained to carry and use one are entrusted with the highest levels of responsibility to ensure they are only used where it’s believed to be absolutely necessary to resolve a dangerous situation.

“The public in Essex and across the country rightly expect the very highest standards of conduct from our officers. PC Philpott’s actions seriously risk undermining the trust and confidence communities place in the police to keep them safe.”