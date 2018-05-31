Anglia Ruskin University to provide educational training to seven police forces including Essex

Professor Roderick Watkins, the Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University. Picture: Paul Starr Anglia Ruskin University / Paul Starr

Anglia Ruskin University has been chosen to provide educational training to seven police forces as part of a major overhaul of police officer training in England and Wales.

The seven forces – Essex, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk – will be implementing the new Police Education Qualification Framework (PEQF), developed by the College of Policing, from next summer.

The PEQF aims to further professionalise policing as a career, by both recognising and raising educational standards.

ARU has been selected by the Seven Force Strategic Collaboration Programme to provide the educational training for two new entry routes into the profession.

New Police Constables will enrol on a three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, which combines a degree programme with on-the-job training, while a two-year Degree Holder Entry Programme will be available for new recruits who already have a degree.

Through its Degrees at Work initiative, ARU currently works with over 330 clients across public services and the private sector.

ARU has campuses in Cambridge, Chelmsford, Peterborough and London and has a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in policing and criminology. ARU’s Policing Institute for the Eastern Region carries out important research in collaboration with police forces across the East of England, and beyond.

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of ARU, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Seven Forces to deliver PEQF across the Eastern region.

“This is a hugely important initiative for us, and we are committed to working closely with the forces to create and deliver excellent professional training for future police officers.”