Essex Police inclusive recruitment drive reaches more than 1m people

A new campaign, aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in Essex Police, has already reached nearly 1m people online, and includes the voices of more than 40 frontline officers encouraging people to join their ranks.

The police force is on track to hit an eight-year high, with over 3,369 officers by March 2021.

The force’s newest recruitment video, We Value Difference, hears from colleagues from across the Force from those with dyslexia, who joined in their 40s, who are 5’2 and female, who are LGBT+, and more.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “It’s been amazing to see the reaction – not just from across Essex, but across the UK and beyond.

“Our aim is to make our police force as diverse as the county we serve, and we are committed to doing that. We genuinely value differences between different people and communities at Essex Police – whether that’s your age, your ethnicity or your life experience.

“Sir Robert Peel, the founder of modern policing, said: “the public are the police and the police are the public” – it’s as simple as that.

“We also know that different personalities and viewpoints can make a great team – that’s why difference is so important. We support officers from all sorts of backgrounds, those of different sexual orientations and gender identities, of different levels of neurodiversity and ability or speak different languages.

“I think the police should be more straight-talking and acknowledge we need to do more to attract people from all walks of life to join the great people that are already part of our team. We need to get on and deal with it and that is what we are doing.

“I know we can do better. And we will. I want to make sure that our officers are the best that they can be so that they can continue to detect crime in our county and keep you safe.”

Read more about the campaign at www.essex.police.uk/fitthebill