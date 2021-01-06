Published: 12:15 PM January 6, 2021

Essex Police officers and staff have been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

Jenny Brouard will receive an honour for her voluntary and charitable services, and five staff will receive a Queen’s Police Medal for services to policing. They are Detective Inspector Caroline Williams, Detective Chief Inspector Jasmine Frost, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, and Detective Inspector Michelle Stoten.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Our officers, staff and volunteers go above and beyond every day of the year to protect victims, support the vulnerable and bring criminals to justice. It’s a privilege to see these six individuals honoured in this way."

Jenny Brouard created an annual Volunteers Awards evening in 2008. She now oversees the biggest scheme in the country. She has gathered 148 Active Citizens, volunteers who support teams with house-to-house enquiries, reassurance visits and community-based activities. She assumed responsibility for the Volunteer Police Cadets in 2018 and there are now more than 400 cadets, with three new units being introduced.

Detective Inspector Caroline Williams has been with the force for 26 years and works in preventing and investigating child and adult sexual exploitation and Female Genital Mutilation. Her work has been supported and commended by survivor groups and partner agencies.

Detective Chief Inspector Jasmine Frost is a trained hostage negotiator who has played an important role in more than 200 incidents since 2009. DCI Frost also supports the development of negotiators at a local, regional and national level. She has received her National Long Service Award for services to negotiating, marking 10 years of exemplary service.

Three officers will receive a QPM for their hard work and dedication during the largest investigation Essex Police has ever undertaken, the fatality of 39 people in the back of a lorry trailer in October 2019.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, who has since retired from the force, led the Disaster Victim Identification process.

Throughout his 13 years as a Senior Investigating Officer, he worked tirelessly to deliver justice for victims of rape, kidnap and murder. In 2019, he was presented with the SIO of the Year Award by the national Homicide Working Group.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper played a key role in shaping the response to the investigation and Essex Police’s ongoing response to organised immigration crime. His work with the haulage industry continues.

Family Liaison Coordinator Detective Inspector Michelle Stoten will also receive a QPM for her work including liaising internationally.