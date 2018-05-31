Essex police say stay safe as further businesses reopen from lockdown

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Essex police officers across the county have been working with licensing colleagues in the run up to pubs and restaurants reopening on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, lead for local policing in Essex, said: “Everyone from local councils to businesses including shops, pubs and restaurants, have come together to get things moving again across the county.

“They want to make shopping and socialising safe, and the police will work closely with them to make sure that criminals don’t take advantage of the situation.

“Everyone needs to continue to take responsibility for their own safety when they are out and about, and also look out for the safety of others.

“Essex was united during lockdown, and we must remain united as we begin our safe return to high streets and businesses across the county.”