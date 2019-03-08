Essex Police step up patrols around mosques following shootings in New Zealand

Essex Police step up patrols following shootings in New Zealand. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Essex Police will be stepping up reassurance patrols around mosques following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in the shootings. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terrorist attack and one of New Zealand’s “darkest days”.

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “I was saddened to hear about the appalling events in New Zealand and on behalf of everyone at Essex Police I send sincere condolences to all those affected.

“Today we will be stepping up our reassurance patrols around mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves.

“We have strong communities across the county who I know will be uniting following these events and ensuring that we stand together against acts of terrorism.

“Places of worship can also use our online training package ‘ACT Awareness eLearning’ for advice on Protective Security and how to react should the worst happen. It can be found at www.gov.uk/government/news/act-awareness-elearning. I’d also encourage everyone to be aware of our run, hide, tell advice.

“We take all forms of extremism seriously and anyone with concerns about someone becoming radicalised can get advice and support at www.ltai.info.”