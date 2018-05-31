Advanced search

Operation Sceptre: Police target road and rail networks in a countywide joint operation covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 June 2020

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

WATCH: Video by Essex Police about Operation Sceptre

Essex Police have been taking part in Operation Sceptre working with partner colleagues in Kent, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police. Picture: Essex PoliceEssex Police have been taking part in Operation Sceptre working with partner colleagues in Kent, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police. Picture: Essex Police

Police have targeted the road and rail network in a joint operation, covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime.

Officers from Essex, Kent, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police worked together to mainly target criminals crossing borders to transport drugs on Monday (June 8).

They used Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras to identify vehicles.

Overall, 27 people were arrested including a number for drugs and weapons offences.

In Essex, there were nine arrests for suspected offences including drugs supply and drug-driving. Four uninsured vehicles were also seized.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after officers stopped an Audi A3 near the M11 at Chigwell and officers found a large knife while searching the car.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Hertford, was arrested and later released under investigation.

The operation was part of ongoing work in Essex under Operation Sceptre to take robust action against those involved in drugs supply and the violent crime and exploitation of vulnerable people linked to the drugs market.

The police have also been working with other organisations and charities to educate people around the dangers of drugs and knife crime.

Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “Working with our colleagues in Kent, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police, we targeted the road and rail networks because we know these are the arteries of crime used by criminals associated with drugs and serious crime.

“We disrupted a number of criminals, and we know even offences such as drug-driving and traffic offences are linked to some of our serial offenders and the few individuals responsible for our most harmful crimes.

“Crime has no borders, so joint operations such as this are key to disrupting criminals who cross into Essex and neighbouring counties.”

If you have information, contact police or alternatively contact indepedent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

