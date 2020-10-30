Police raise catalytic convertor theft and vehicle theft awareness
PUBLISHED: 15:56 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 30 October 2020
Essex Police has been giving crime prevention advice about the theft of catalytic convertors through public engagement events in Saffron Walden.
They also spoke to motorists at service stations on the M11.
And Braintree Community Policing Team ran an awareness day about theft of vehicles and thefts from vehicles.
The Rural Engagement Team and Community Policing Teams also visited 25 scrap metal dealers, 10 vehicle dismantlers, and carried out roadside checks to help raise awareness and tackle the number of metal thefts in the county.
Sergeant Paul Downes said: “Metal theft can affect a variety of sectors including heritage sites, telecommunications, transport and power. It disrupts not just the business but also those they service within our communities.”
“We continue to work with partners to share intelligence and disrupt this activity. We would ask that you remain vigilant and report these issues to us.
Call police on 101 or report online at www.essex.police.uk
