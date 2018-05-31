Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable thanks the public for strong community spirit during coronavirus lockdown

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Essex Police’s Assistant Chief Constable has thanked the “enormous efforts” of the Essex community for their strong community spirit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Rachel Nolan said that police are looking forward to welcoming shops and businesses back, as they reopen from this week.

But she said it was vital the public “stay alert” and stay safe.

“All of us have been affected by the impact of coronavirus in some way and the enormity of this cannot be underestimated.

“The compassion, resilience and dedication from the community to keep each other safe has been outstanding and also so vitally important to getting us through these unprecedented times.

“Our focus has always been protecting and serving the people of Essex and we continue to engage with members of the public, and working with our partners to help people, keep them safe and catch criminals.”