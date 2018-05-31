Thanks given during National Volunteers’ Week: Essex Search and Rescue’s volunteers praised for their help by Essex Police

Essex Police have praised volunteers who are in Essex Search and Rescue for their help in searching for missing people.

Inspector Simon Gray from the Operation Support Group said: “The team bring with them skills and enthusiasm that makes a real difference to our capacity.

“Sometimes I don’t know what we would do without them.

“I want to thank them for all their help and support, for giving up their own time to help others. It really does make a big different to not just us but the families and those we are looking to help.”

Essex Search and Rescue, funded through donations, provides 24 hour support, ranging from the ground search team who can spend hours on foot searching urban and rural areas to the specially trained dogs and water rescue teams.

National Volunteers’ Week runs until Sunday.

