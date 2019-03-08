Essex Police welcome 59 new officers to help protect the county

Essex Police welcomed 59 new recruits during a special ceremony in Chelmsford on Thursday (April 18).

They were welcomed into the force by Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills, Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet, police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst and Essex County Council chairman Councillor John Jowers.

The officers have been put through their paces over the last 18 weeks as they trained to become police constables. After pledging their commitment to serve the residents of Essex, they were welcomed into the force in front of their loved ones.

DCC Mills thanked the officers for all of their hard work during their training and wished them well in their future roles.

Addressing the group, she said: “I want to welcome and congratulate our amazing police constables.

“As an officer you will be asked to do three things; help people, keep them safe and catch criminals. I look forward to hearing the stories about you doing just that.”

Together with chief officers, the officers thanked the trainers and staff for their support and hard work during their 18 weeks at Essex Police College.

The officers and guests were given a display by the force's newly licenced dog handlers and their police dogs - PC Tony Mayo with PD Astra, PC Ian Patterson with PD Zane and Sgt Trevor Edhouse with PD Goose.

During their training, the officers were split into three intakes, J1, J2 and J3. As part of their training course to become police constables, they held fundraising events for their chosen charities.

Intake J1 chose to raise money for the Mid-Essex Health Trust Robotic Surgery Appeal. They raised £2,413 and presented a cheque to a representative of the charity.

Intake J2 chose to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity which is a UK-based charity dedicated to funding research, raising awareness of brain tumours, reducing diagnosis times and providing support and information for people with a brain tumours, their families and friends.

The students raised £1,648 and presented a cheque to a representative of the charity.

Intake J3 chose to raise money for the Royal Brompton Hospital in honour of an Essex Police officer who sadly passed away last year.

They raised £1,381 and presented a cheque to a representative of the charity.

The event saw PC Amelia Morris awarded the Essex Police College Shield and PC John Parkin, PC Scott James and PC Steven Tissier winning the 'class grophy' for each of their intakes.

Essex Police is currently recruiting police officers. Visit: www.essex.police.uk/fitthebill.