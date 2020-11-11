Chief Constable lays wreath for Remembrance Sunday
PUBLISHED: 09:26 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 11 November 2020
Essex Police
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington joined officers and staff to mark Remembrance Sunday.
He laid a wreath at the memorial stone at Essex Police headquarters to remember and honour police officers who have given their lives.
During the two World Wars, 68 Essex officers were killed.
Two of them - Detective Constable Maurice ‘Dixie’ Lee and PC Alex Scott – died when police headquarters was bombed during the Blitz, just days after Remembrance Day.
Maurice and Alex were won guard duty and watching for fires on the night of November 16, 1940, when a German bomber turned back from a raid on London and dropped several high-explosive bombs.
One fell directly in front of the main HQ building beneath the clock tower, one in the Chief Constable’s garden and others in nearby fields. Alex was killed instantly by the shrapnel and Dixie died of his wounds in hospital shortly afterwards.
The Essex Police Memorial Trust commemorates police officers and staff killed on duty.
