New travelling Post Office service has started

PUBLISHED: 18:01 16 November 2020

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Post Office

A travelling Post Office is calling at 12 rural communities, run by Finchingfield Post Office.

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Ashdon. Picture: POST OFFICEThe new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Ashdon. Picture: POST OFFICE

Its stops include Ashdon, Carver Barracks, Great Sampford on Tuesdays, and Cornish Hall End on Wednesdays.

Postmaster Alex Robinson has learned that some pensions without cars are cycling 10 miles to Saffron Walden to reach shops as public transport is infrequent.

The service already stocks cards and stationery and Alex is now offering customers a pre-order option for essential food, which can be collected during their visit.

There are mobile food sellers for meat, fish and greengrocers in the area and they are planning to co-ordinate their visits with the Mobile Post Office, so that they all arrive at the same time, to create a visiting mobile market.

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Great Sampford. Picture: POST OFFICEThe new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Great Sampford. Picture: POST OFFICE

Alex said: “People think that the service is fantastic – they are thrilled. On the first day we got three sacks of mail and people as well as doing banking, bill payments and withdrawing pensions.

“This really is a lifeline for these rural communities. I am delighted that we have been able to start the service before winter and it will help people with their Christmas preparations. It is great that we have begun during this lockdown when people don’t want to travel far.”

Inside the new mobile service, provided by Finchingfield Post Office. Picture: POST OFFICEInside the new mobile service, provided by Finchingfield Post Office. Picture: POST OFFICE

