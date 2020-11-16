Published: 6:01 PM November 16, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM December 14, 2020

A travelling Post Office is calling at 12 rural communities, run by Finchingfield Post Office.

Its stops include Ashdon, Carver Barracks, Great Sampford on Tuesdays, and Cornish Hall End on Wednesdays.

Postmaster Alex Robinson has learned that some pensions without cars are cycling 10 miles to Saffron Walden to reach shops as public transport is infrequent.

The service already stocks cards and stationery and Alex is now offering customers a pre-order option for essential food, which can be collected during their visit.

There are mobile food sellers for meat, fish and greengrocers in the area and they are planning to co-ordinate their visits with the Mobile Post Office, so that they all arrive at the same time, to create a visiting mobile market.

Alex said: “People think that the service is fantastic – they are thrilled. On the first day we got three sacks of mail and people as well as doing banking, bill payments and withdrawing pensions.

“This really is a lifeline for these rural communities. I am delighted that we have been able to start the service before winter and it will help people with their Christmas preparations. It is great that we have begun during this lockdown when people don’t want to travel far.”