Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council Archant

Essex County Council has announced 15 recycling centres in Essex are set to reopen.

Saffron Walden, Braintree and Chelmsford recycling centres are amongst those which the public can visit from Monday, May 18.

However, ECC warned of restrictions and strict social distancing measures.

There will be a limit on the number of cars allowed on site at any one time starting from 9am, the usual opening time, which is likely to cause “very long queues”.

Residents are urged to consider storing waste safely until recycling centres return to normal and prioritise kerbside collections.

Any residents showing symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolating or shielding should not visit any recycling centre and should follow advice from Public Health England.

Councillor Simon Walsh, Essex County Council Cabinet member for environment and climate change action, said: “Only items that cannot be stored without causing a risk of injury, health or harm should be taken to a recycling centre.

“I must stress the importance of only making an essential visit when absolutely necessary.”

Where a visit to a recycling centre is essential please consider the following advice: multiple visits are not allowed; vans are only allowed for essential household waste; visits are likely to take longer than normal and you should expect long queues; do not queue before sites are open as this will add to local traffic congestion.

The number of vehicles allowed on to the site will be controlled at the gate with a one in, one out system. Recycling centre site staff will be directing traffic and will show you were to park.

Only one person to exit the vehicle when on site. Please always maintain two metres distance from site staff and other site users.

Only bring waste or items you can unload yourself. Site staff are unable to help unload your vehicle.

Users are unable to walk waste in and no trailers will be allowed.

Recycling centre opening hours and site restrictions are subject to change and residents should check www.loveessex.org/newrules before visiting any site. Live updates on the situation will be available on Facebook at @loveessexuk