Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Essex residents urged to share views on proposed climate change measures

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 7:00 AM March 19, 2021   
Essex County Council

Essex County Council - Credit: ANDRA MACIUCA

Essex residents are urged to share their views about potential measures to tackle climate change. 

The call comes following Essex Climate Action Commission’s recommendations to Essex County Council. The final report, which will contain all of the Commission’s recommendations, is due to be published this summer. 

The recommendations include the introduction of emissions charges and parking charges in town centres. They also include a 30 percent increase in the greening of towns and villages, with more green spaces. 

Since May 2020, the Commission has been working on identifying ways in which Essex County Council can fight climate change and become a net-zero county by 2050. 

The Commission’s work has focused on Transport, Built Environment, Energy and Waste, Land Use and Green Infrastructure, Community Engagement and Adapting to an already changing climate. 

Residents can access the consultation at https://consultations.essex.gov.uk/rci/essex-climate-action-commission/consultation/  

The consultation report will be available at consultations.essex.gov.uk and in accessible formats on request. 

Essex County Council
Environment News
Essex
Uttlesford News
Saffron Walden News

