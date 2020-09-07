Advanced search

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 September 2020

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Essex County Council’s Director of Public Health is urging residents to continue to social distance, and to get a test and self-isolate if you have coronavirus symptoms.

Some 225 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed over the past two weeks.

Dr Mike Gogarty said: “Over the last few weeks we have seen a rise in confirmed cases across the county. Obviously, this was expected but is still concerning.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It is extremely important to maintain social distancing guidelines, keeping at least two meters from others, and to maintain hand-washing.

“This is even more important now that schools have restarted.

“Key to stopping the spread is to ensure that if you have any symptoms, you must self-isolate, this is crucial. You must also get tested as soon as possible, and isolate until you know the result.

“We know that nationally, only 30 percent of people showing symptoms are requesting a test.

“People should not be put off requesting a test if they have symptoms and are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Unless people isolate and get tested we will see a strong resurgence of the virus and will be back in lockdown.”

Councillor John Spence, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “ We appreciate the sacrifices everyone has made to date.

“We know this has been a very difficult time, but we still all have work to do.

“We need to continue to protect ourselves, and others by adhering to the guidance so that the sacrifices everyone has made are not in vain.”

More details about coronavirus, Test and Trace and self-isolating can be found at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

