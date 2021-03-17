Published: 3:36 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM March 17, 2021

Uttlesford District Council had messages left for them on bins last year - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

It's been nearly a year since we went into the first coronavirus national lockdown.

As we approach that milestone, we'd like to hear from you about the impact that Covid-19 has had on your life.

Please help us by filling in this reader survey - it doesn't ask for your name, but we do want your views.

Remember these images? A snapshot from across the past year:

London Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. - Credit: Paul Hinchwood / Flitch Media

Pride of Sylhet in Dunmow supported NHS heroes in Broomfield Hospital with food. - Credit: Rimon Rahman via Facebook message

The Covid vaccination is prepared for use in Stansted. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO - Credit: Archant

Felsted School staff carried out temperature checks as senior pupils were back in school. Picture: Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

Saffron Walden BID organised hand sanitising stations and Recovery Packs for businesses - Credit: Gary Hyams



