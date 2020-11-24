Advanced search

Train stations retain their safety status

PUBLISHED: 09:12 24 November 2020

Train stations given safety status

Localtrain stations are among those which have retained their status as safe places to visit due to their focus on security.

Audley End, Great Chesterford, Newport, Stansted Airport and Stansted Mountfitchet have gained reaccreditation from the Secure Station scheme which is run by the Department for Transport and British Transport Police.

The scheme takes into account areas such as station design, management practices, security and passenger safety, and looks at provision of lighting, help points and secure cycle storage areas. Greater Anglia has also provided guidance to station staff about security and vigilance and improved working procedures with British Transport Police.

In total, 63 Greater Anglia stations in Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk have been reaccredited since 2019.

Mark Tye, Greater Anglia’s safety compliance manager, said: “The accreditations demonstrate that our working partnership with British Transport Police is creating a safe, secure railway for everyone so that passengers can travel with confidence.”

