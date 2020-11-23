Advanced search

No trace of Covid-19 on Greater Anglia trains

PUBLISHED: 13:32 23 November 2020

Greater Anglia tested for Covid-19 on trains. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A Greater Anglia programme to test for Covid-19 on its trains has found no trace of the virus on any of them.

The operator employed Socotec, a testing, inspection and compliance services provider, to carry out 40 “biological assessments” on randomly selected trains departing or arriving from Liverpool Street Station in London.

Push buttons, tables, toilet doors, toilet flush buttons, grab handles and inside driver’s cabs were all swabbed but none of the tests came back as positive.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial, customer service and train presentation director, said the tests show the effectiveness of the operator’s new cleaning and sanitising regimes.

He added: “We already carry out weekly tests for biological residue to make sure trains are clean.

“It’s excellent that all tests have come back negative, but we’re not complacent, and we will continue to keep our trains as hygienic as possible so that our customers can travel with confidence.”

