New roles announced at Healthwatch Essex
PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2020
Healthwatch Essex
Healthwatch Essex has appointed Samantha Glover as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Sam has 18 years experience of social care in hospitals, community settings and the NHS.
She was previously Dental Public Health Programme Manager at Public Health England and has been on the board of Healthwatch Essex over the past eight years, recently becoming Chair.
Healthwatch Essex collects data and experiences relating to health and social care services to understand the bigger picture and work closely with providers to help shape improvements.
Gary Hyams, who was vice-chair of the board, will be replacing Sam as the new Chair.
Gary is currently the CEO of Support 4 Sight, a charity that supports blind and partially sighted people throughout mid and west Essex. Gary also sits on the Board of Directors of the Saffron Walden Business Improvement District.
