New roles announced at Healthwatch Essex

Samantha Glover has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Healthwatch Essex. Picture: Healthwatch Essex Healthwatch Essex

Healthwatch Essex has appointed Samantha Glover as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Hyams, the new chair of Healthwatch Essex board. Picture: Healthwatch Essex Gary Hyams, the new chair of Healthwatch Essex board. Picture: Healthwatch Essex

Sam has 18 years experience of social care in hospitals, community settings and the NHS.

She was previously Dental Public Health Programme Manager at Public Health England and has been on the board of Healthwatch Essex over the past eight years, recently becoming Chair.

Healthwatch Essex collects data and experiences relating to health and social care services to understand the bigger picture and work closely with providers to help shape improvements.

Gary Hyams, who was vice-chair of the board, will be replacing Sam as the new Chair.

Gary is currently the CEO of Support 4 Sight, a charity that supports blind and partially sighted people throughout mid and west Essex. Gary also sits on the Board of Directors of the Saffron Walden Business Improvement District.

You may also want to watch: