Essex Wellbeing Service offers a single point of access to support for all ages

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 August 2020

Councillor Susan Barker, cabinet member for Customer, Corporate, Culture and Communities, at Essex County Council.

Genesis PR

The Essex Welfare Service, which was established within the space of a week in response to Covid-19 and attracted hundreds of volunteers, has developed into the Essex Wellbeing Service.

The service will give all Essex residents a single point of access to the practical, emotional and specialist support they need for all ages, irrespective of their circumstances.

It also connects those needing practical support with an appropriate volunteer or partner organisation.

Councillor Susan Barker, cabinet member for Customer, Corporate, Culture and Communities at Essex County Council, said: “The last few months have been tough for many people, with enforced long periods of no physical contact with others and, in some circumstances, no communication at all.

“For others, a return to ‘normal life’ as lockdown measures decrease may exacerbate their anxieties. The support network they’ve had for several months may no longer be there, as people return to work.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the impact of social isolation on people’s mental health and, if unchecked, the eventual impact on their physical health.”

The free and confidential service, Live Well, Link Well, works in partnership with GP surgeries to help people make positive changes to their personal wellbeing, connecting them with appropriate support.

The helpline is available on 0300 303 9988 or visit www.essexwellbeingservice.co.uk

