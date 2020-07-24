Send in your Year 6 leavers messages!

Tara Perkins is leaving RA Butlery Acadmey, Saffron Walden. Picture: family photo Perkins family Saffron Walden

Say thanks to your Year 6 teachers through the Saffron Walden Reporter.

Are you the parent of a year 6 school leaver? Because of coronavirus, it’s an end of term like no other, and the usual ability to say thanks may not be there.

The Saffron Walden Reporter is running Year 6 messages of thanks - so do get involved and say thanks to schools and teachers.

Here are some of the Year 6 leavers messages we've already had.

Tara Perkins, RA Butlery Academy, has shared this message: “Thank you to Mrs Kimber, Miss Cattely and Mrs Scott for helping me develop in my writing. I have learnt lots of new skills. I would also like to say a massive thank you to Mr Leeman for supporting me in my maths and helping me become a better mathematician.”

Whether you are a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or have they helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes, we want to hear from you so share your thank you messages.

Send us the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name - and include a picture of your child alongside your message. You can also send us short video clips.

We will feature as many messages as we can.

Send your messages, photos and videos to editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

Submitted images should be in a JPEG format, of at least 0.5MB.