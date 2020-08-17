Advanced search

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

PUBLISHED: 17:45 17 August 2020

Amid speculations that Croatia and Greece could join UK’s quarantine list, here are the countries that you can travel to without the need to quarantine as of August 17.

There are currently 25 countries and territories exempt from advice against “all but essential” international travel.

But as thousands of British people are believed to be going on holiday to Greece and Croatia, there has been a focus on Covid-19 spikes in these countries - raising discussions about the fact that they may be next to be scrapped from UK’s travel corridor list.

France and Malta are among nations which the government has already removed from UK’s travel corridor list.

Measures imposed by Stansted Airport currently include compulsory face coverings throughout terminals and flights, regular hand cleaning and temperature screening.

See which countries you can still visit without having to quarantine in our video.

