Event aims to discuss psychology behind eco resilience

L-R: Melanie Hughes, Louise Yellowlees (SWACC) and Trilby Roberts (Green Party) at a climate protest on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT. ANDRA MACIUCA

Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change (SWACC) are continuing their Changing Conversations events with an evening of talks and group discussion at local café Bicicletta.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The next talk, entitled 'Eco-Resilience: from fear to thriving in uncertain times', will be from Dr Nickee Stopler, counselling psychologist, eco-psychologist and SWACC member. Nickee will be talking about the psychology of eco-anxiety, resilience and how people can sustain their 'eco-energy' and wellbeing through the times ahead.

Dr Stopler said: 'These evenings are a fantastic way to meet people, discover new ideas and have a really good chat! And we are very lucky to be hosted by the new look, bigger Bicicletta!'

The event will take place on Thursday March 19, between 7 - 9pm.

Tickets are free and can be booked online through Eventbrite at www.swacc.co.uk. You can join SWACC on Facebook by searching their Saffron Walden Action on Climate Change group.