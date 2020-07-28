Advanced search

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 July 2020

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Saffron Photo

The event organiser of a popular Saffron Walden event said the government seems to have forgotten artists, prompting a response from MP Kemi Badenoch.

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Saffron Walden Initiative has been forced to cancel this year’s annual Dance in the Square. This would have been the 18th edition of the event if it had gone ahead on August 29.

Jacqui Portway, a member of the Initiative, said: “The government seems to have forgotten the entertainment industry and how important it is to everybody’s life.

“People need music, they need theatres, they are opening theme parks and forgetting about the music industry.”

Jacqui said everyone was happy to try and make the event happen – but, because of government rules on social distancing and restrictions on group sizes outdoors, the Initiative “reluctantly” decided to postpone the event until next year.

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

She “cried a river” upon spending some time with a musician this week, and hearing about what the music industry is going through.

“It was really hard to tell them the event is cancelled because people do not have any income. Their music is their living as they gave up their jobs to do what they love so cancelling Dance in the Square is absolutely horrible. The musician was saying that getting someone to even give you a penny at this time is very hard,” Jacqui said.

Jacqui said the free event is very well supported by the community, and everyone who financially helped it said they can keep the money until next year.

Chairman of the Saffron Walden Initiative Peter Riding said: “Jacqui Portway and I are very sad to have to take this decision but, in the interest of our much-loved community, we want to keep all safe.

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

“We must applaud the musicians, food stands, Stagecoach, sponsors, volunteers, GHB Hire, Terry Frostick and the Town Council who help us every year make this a wonderful evening for all to enjoy. We look forward to seeing you all next year when hopefully it will be safe to do so.”

Terry Frostick, manager of the Saffron Walden market, said: “We are very sad, but in these Covid times we have to be secure and safe for everybody.

MP Kemi Badenoch said: “I know events like Dance in the Square are missed by residents and it is vital that we continue to support those in the arts community whilst they adhere to Government guidance. It is why the Treasury announced the £1.57 billion rescue package to help our arts, culture and heritage industries. “Organisations across a range of sectors including theatres and live music will be able to access emergency grants and loans as part of the biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture.

“The Government has also set up the Cultural Renewal Taskforce made up of experts from the creative, tech and sporting worlds and is working on how to help the cultural and leisure sectors of our economy bounce back.

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

“I would ask the Saffron Walden Initiative to share their concerns directly with me in writing, so that I can get a more formal response from my ministerial colleagues.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

Frustration as Saffron Walden swimming pool stays shut

The swimming pool in Saffron Walden is closed until at least September. Picture: Getty Images

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

District Council gives green light to diversity action

Ayub Khan, Lib Dem councillor for Stansted South and Birchanger. Photo: Supplied by Ayub Khan.

ESSEX: Four districts “clear losers” from Brexit

Four Essex districts are losers from the Brexit vote including Uttlesford, new research suggests. Picture: PA/ PA WIRE

Most Read

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

Frustration as Saffron Walden swimming pool stays shut

The swimming pool in Saffron Walden is closed until at least September. Picture: Getty Images

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

District Council gives green light to diversity action

Ayub Khan, Lib Dem councillor for Stansted South and Birchanger. Photo: Supplied by Ayub Khan.

ESSEX: Four districts “clear losers” from Brexit

Four Essex districts are losers from the Brexit vote including Uttlesford, new research suggests. Picture: PA/ PA WIRE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Further arrests, vehicles and cash seized through Operation Sceptre work involving Essex Police, Kent Police, Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

More choices for readers as Essex Libraries joins the UK’s largest library consortium

Councillor Susan Barker, cabinet member for Customer, Corporate, Culture and Communities, at Essex County Council.

Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings announced for Trumpington Park and Ride

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

Newly appointed managing director at London Stansted Airport says there will be further challenges ahead

Steve Griffiths has been appointed Managing Director of London Stansted Airport. Picture: London Stansted Airport