Man 'told workers he had smeared excrement on walls' in town premises

The incident is being treated as criminal damage by police. Archant

Faeces were smeared on the walls of a premises in Saffron Walden, in incidents police are treating as criminal damage.

According to Essex Police, a man defecated in the ladies' and gentleman's toilets of a premises in Rose and Crown Walk before smearing excrement on the walls.

The two incidents are reported to have taken place on October 29.

Police said, on both occasions, the man "told workers at the premises" what he had done before leaving.

The incident came about two weeks after a similar report from the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, in Peaslands Road, Saffron Walden, in which excrement was also smeared over the walls. That incident took place on October 13. It is not known whether the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.