Fifty groups put their hat in the ring to run community libraries

PUBLISHED: 10:03 03 April 2019

Stansted Library protest. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

More than 21,000 people responded to the future of libraries consultation in Essex which closed last month and now groups from all over the county have come forward interested in running community-managed library services.

Fifty expressions of interest have been received so far from a broad range of groups. Two of these proposals are for brand new locations that have never had a library to call their own.

Interest has been received from pre-schools, parish councils, churches, small local businesses, charities, care companies, community groups, those interested in forming a community group as well as the University of the Third Age.

Cabinet member for corporate and customer, Councillor Susan Barker said: “We have been delighted with the number and broad range of groups that have come forward with expressions of interest and I am hopeful this number will continue to grow.

“We have now started to engage with these groups and local communities in these areas, however no decisions have been made. Detailed proposals and agreement with community groups and organisations is expected to take place following approval of the final libraries strategy.”

Expressions of interest can still be made at https://libraries.essex.gov.uk/libraries-consultation/community-library-services/.

