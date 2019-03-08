New scheme sees extra police deployed on M11 to stem rise in serious collisions

Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see more roads policing officers on the M11. Picture: SERP Archant

The Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) has funded a pilot scheme which will see additional roads policing officers deployed on the M11 at peak times, in an attempt to stem the rise in serious collisions.

Statistics show the number of collisions in which someone has been killed or seriously injured has risen from nine in 2013, to 16 in 2018.

During that time the total number of collisions has also risen from nearly 60 to almost 80.

Highways England and the Safer Essex Roads Partnership is jointly funding a pilot scheme, which started in April, which will see more officers on the M11 during peak times in an effort to make the road safer.

Nicola Foster, chair of SERP, said: “This is a fantastic example of how the partnership can really make a difference. By working closely and monitoring the data we can see where resources are needed to help promote road safety across the roads of Essex.

“Our vision is for no deaths or serious injuries on our roads but we cannot do this alone. We urge drivers to give themselves more time for their journeys and a little more space around their vehicle so that they can make allowances for other users who may not be quite as alert or competent.”

Acting chief inspector Sharn Taylor, head of roads policing at Essex Police, said the M11 is the road they are most concerned about in Essex.

Insp Taylor said: “We've seen too many collisions there where someone has been seriously injured or, sadly, died and we're taking action to address that.

“This pilot operation will see our officers out in marked and unmarked vehicles to identify drivers driving poorly or under the influence of drink or drugs.

“This is a great example of strong partnership work to keep people safe on Essex's roads.”

Lorraine Willis, regional safety coordinator, Highways England, said: “The M11 is a vital national asset and we work hard to keep journeys on it safe and reliable.

“It is designed, maintained and operated to a very high standard with safety centrally in mind.

“This operation is a great way to tackle unsafe driving by increasing police visibility and Highways England is pleased to be working in partnership to be able to support this important initiative.”

The money will be spent on providing overtime for roads policing officers, officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit, as well as the provision of roads policing special constables.

The pilot is due to run for three months but could be extended if it is successful.