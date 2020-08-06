Extra money will support vulnerable families in Essex who has struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic

Vulnerable families in Essex will be supported via a share of a £1.422m grant awarded to Essex County Council from central government.

The Emergency Assistant Grant for Food and Essential Supplies is for those most in need and who have struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county council will use £1.193m to support The Essex Wellbeing Service - formally called Essex Welfare Service, CVS and the provision of local food banks, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, holiday hunger and winter warmth initiatives, families known to Children’s Social Care and The Essential Living Fund.

Essex County Councillor Louise McKinlay, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, has allocated the remaining £229,000 to the district, borough and city councils across the county.

She said: “We know that the last few months have been really tough for some of our residents and finding money for basic essentials has been difficult. This additional funding will ensure that work can continue as we reach out to our most vulnerable residents.”