Advanced search

Extra money will support vulnerable families in Essex who has struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 August 2020

Essex County Council

Essex County Council

Archant

Vulnerable families in Essex will be supported via a share of a £1.422m grant awarded to Essex County Council from central government.

The Emergency Assistant Grant for Food and Essential Supplies is for those most in need and who have struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The county council will use £1.193m to support The Essex Wellbeing Service - formally called Essex Welfare Service, CVS and the provision of local food banks, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, holiday hunger and winter warmth initiatives, families known to Children’s Social Care and The Essential Living Fund.

Essex County Councillor Louise McKinlay, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, has allocated the remaining £229,000 to the district, borough and city councils across the county.

She said: “We know that the last few months have been really tough for some of our residents and finding money for basic essentials has been difficult. This additional funding will ensure that work can continue as we reach out to our most vulnerable residents.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Places where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree

The data regarding where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree has been released. Photo: Chan2545/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Call for district councillor to resign after “great unwashed” comment

Liberal Democrat Councillor Melvin Caton.

Family of Essex beavers caught on camera in some of its loveliest moments

A kit (baby beaver) chomping away. Photo: Russell Savory.

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Where in the Saffron Walden district do you have to wear face coverings, as rules change on Saturday August 8

Face coverings must be worn in further places. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Most Read

Places where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree

The data regarding where people died of coronavirus in Uttlesford and Braintree has been released. Photo: Chan2545/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Call for district councillor to resign after “great unwashed” comment

Liberal Democrat Councillor Melvin Caton.

Family of Essex beavers caught on camera in some of its loveliest moments

A kit (baby beaver) chomping away. Photo: Russell Savory.

Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Where in the Saffron Walden district do you have to wear face coverings, as rules change on Saturday August 8

Face coverings must be worn in further places. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Extra money will support vulnerable families in Essex who has struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic

Essex County Council

MP says new Commission will ‘protect food standards and exports’

Kemi Badenoch MP

Vineyard owners ‘chuffed to bits’ after striking gold at national WineGB awards

Angus Crowther picks Pinot Meunier grapes at Tuffon Hall in Sible Hedingham.

Where in the Saffron Walden district do you have to wear face coverings, as rules change on Saturday August 8

Face coverings must be worn in further places. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Colourful Ian Davenport exhibition coming to Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Ian Davenport's Chromatastic Paintings in Hospitals, 2016. Work by the artist is to go on display at Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Ian Davenport