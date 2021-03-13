Published: 9:00 AM March 13, 2021

Experts at Addenbrooke's Hospital have designed an app that allows schoolchildren who have missed eye tests during lockdown to be screened at home.

To use the DigiVis app, users need two digital devices such a smartphone and laptop, as well as a few household items to calibrate the system.

After pairing the devices over the internet, the user matches letters shown on their hand-held device with those displayed at a distance on the other device.

The app automatically works out the smallest size letter that can be recognised. Using the DigiVis measurements, screeners can identify children who need a full eye examination.

Dr Louise Allen, Cambridge University Hospitals consultant paediatric ophthalmologist, said: "Using digital technology will allow us to reach those children whose screening has been disrupted by the Covid crisis, to ensure that they don’t miss out.”

Phone 0300 029 50 50 or text 07520 649 887 for more information.

