Where in the Saffron Walden district do you have to wear face coverings, as rules change on Saturday August 8

PUBLISHED: 16:22 07 August 2020

Face coverings must be worn in further places. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended the list of places in which face coverings will be essential and the new rules come into effect tomorrow (Saturday, August 8).

This follows on from last month (July), when the government made it mandatory for face coverings to be worn while shopping and travelling on public transport.

Face coverings will now become compulsory in the following places:

• Funeral directors

• Premises providing legal or financial services

• Cinemas

• Theatres

• Bingo halls

• Concert halls

• Museums, galleries, aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, or other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites

• Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers – other than where necessary to remove for treatments

• Massage parlours

• Public areas in hotels and hostels

• Places of worship

• Libraries and public reading rooms

• Community centres

• Social clubs

• Tattoo and piercing shops

• Indoor entertainment venues (amusement arcades, funfairs, adventure activities such as laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms, heritage sites)

• Storage and distribution facilities

• Veterinary services

• Auction houses

It will be mandatory from Saturday onwards, otherwise you could be fined up to £100.

The exceptions to wearing face coverings are applicable to disabled people, those with invisible impairments or conditions such as mental illnesses.

