Published: 3:57 PM May 10, 2021

A massage therapist and facialist from Littlebury has been hosting free facial massage sessions online to “give the skin a natural lift”.

Nicola Van de Velde set up the Natural Faces Club one year ago to “give people some time-out during the first lockdown”.

Each Monday evening, she hosts a Facebook Live Stream. She has led almost 50 facial massages and the Facebook group has 1,200 members, 272 of which live in Saffron Walden.

The group began with Nicola’s friends and “grew organically”. Now, there are people from across the UK, and the world, including 10 in the USA, six in Australia and seven in New Zealand.

Nicola said: “It's a lovely bit of self-care and more than anything else.

“It gives your skin a natural lift without a need for Botox or fillers. By improving your circulation and drawing the blood to the surface of the skin, you're feeding your skin from the inside.”

Nicola has two young daughters aged eight and nine and is “on a mission” to offer natural alternatives to chemicals or invasive procedures.

Stephanie Rowland joined the Fresh Faces Club during the first lockdown when she and her husband were juggling work with childcare.

She said: “I thought it might be good for a bit of ‘me time’ which at the time did not exist. Like most parents, I was at the bottom of the pile!

“Through the group, [Nicola] has helped me to take some time out for myself, to look after myself and to give myself a bit of mindfulness and a laugh.”

Stephanie says that the sessions have “boosted [her] confidence immensely”.

Julie Mckeogh has been a member since the beginning. She said: “I incorporate everything I have learned over the whole year of lockdown into my normal everyday skincare routine without thinking now.”

Nicola Van de Velde shows her Facebook group some facial massage techniques - Credit: Nicola Van de Velde

Connie Dimsdale having a go at facial massage - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

