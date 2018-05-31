Advanced search

Family runs simultaneously but far apart to fundraise for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:30 18 April 2020

A young participant in a previous Tulip Fun Run. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

A young participant in a previous Tulip Fun Run. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

CONTRIBUTED

The annual Tulip Fun Run in Cambridge might have been cancelled but that is not going to stop one Radwinter family raising money for charity.

They will cover the distance - simultaneously - wherever they are, far apart but at the same time.

Judith Thompson, a member of Radwinter WI member, who works at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Office and her wider family are planning to cover the distance of the walk in various locations.

Judith said: “This coming Sunday, April 19 was the date set for the annual Tulip Fun Run in aid of Cambridge Parkinson’s, which normally takes place on the DNA pathway just behind Scotsdales in Great Shelford.

It’s very much a family event and the route is only four miles, and can be run or walked. Clearly under the present circumstances the event had to be cancelled, but given that permitted daily exercise can be for up to an hour, my family has decided to set off simultaneously.

“Each remotely located participant will walk or run a safe, socially distanced, four mile course in their own localities at the same time.”

Judith’s family will be doing this in memory of her brother David Johnston, who was member of Cambridge Parkinson’s, and who died a year ago.

It is hoped that the more social and official version of the Tulip Fun Run will take place on October 11.

See: www.active.com/cambridge/running/distance-running-races/tulip-fun-run-2020

The usual fun run route is about 7K starting at the David Rayner Building at Scotsdale’s Garden Centre between Cambridge and Great Shelford. The course follows the path along Cambridge Road towards Granhams road, then goes off road along the DNA Cycle Path towards Addenbrooke’s hospital. Then walkers and runners will turn left along the Dame Mary Archer Way (bridge), and follow the route through the new housing development, towards Shelford Road. From there it’s the home straight along the path to finish up at the David Rayner Building at Scotsdales.

Anyone wishing to donate to Cambridge Parkinson’s can do so at:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/parkinsonscambridge

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

‘Weak and breathless’ - woman’s account of suspected coronavirus

Photo: Jackie Rayment.

Most Read

Newport boy beats coronavirus while fighting cancer

Archie upon being released from Addebrooke's Hospital following his Covid-19 admission. Photo: Archie's Journey/Facebook.

Coronavirus testing centre opens at London Stansted airport

The entrance to Stansted Airport

Top 20 Hidden Gems on Netflix

About Time - a Hidden gem on Netflix

Essex park and ride site could become a temporary mortuary to deal with coronavirus deaths

Chelmer Park and Ride. Photo: Google Street View.

‘Weak and breathless’ - woman’s account of suspected coronavirus

Photo: Jackie Rayment.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Faster test for the coronavirus being developed at Cambridge University

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Family runs simultaneously but far apart to fundraise for charity

A young participant in a previous Tulip Fun Run. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Bakery owners suffering from lockdown effects relieve community flour crisis

Jeff and Megan Charnock, owners of Mini Miss Bread. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Stansted airport’s giant thank you message to NHS staff in coronavirus fight

Stansted Airport thanks NHS workers. Photo: Stansted Airport.
Drive 24