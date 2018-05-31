Family runs simultaneously but far apart to fundraise for charity

The annual Tulip Fun Run in Cambridge might have been cancelled but that is not going to stop one Radwinter family raising money for charity.

They will cover the distance - simultaneously - wherever they are, far apart but at the same time.

Judith Thompson, a member of Radwinter WI member, who works at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Office and her wider family are planning to cover the distance of the walk in various locations.

Judith said: “This coming Sunday, April 19 was the date set for the annual Tulip Fun Run in aid of Cambridge Parkinson’s, which normally takes place on the DNA pathway just behind Scotsdales in Great Shelford.

It’s very much a family event and the route is only four miles, and can be run or walked. Clearly under the present circumstances the event had to be cancelled, but given that permitted daily exercise can be for up to an hour, my family has decided to set off simultaneously.

“Each remotely located participant will walk or run a safe, socially distanced, four mile course in their own localities at the same time.”

Judith’s family will be doing this in memory of her brother David Johnston, who was member of Cambridge Parkinson’s, and who died a year ago.

It is hoped that the more social and official version of the Tulip Fun Run will take place on October 11.

The usual fun run route is about 7K starting at the David Rayner Building at Scotsdale’s Garden Centre between Cambridge and Great Shelford. The course follows the path along Cambridge Road towards Granhams road, then goes off road along the DNA Cycle Path towards Addenbrooke’s hospital. Then walkers and runners will turn left along the Dame Mary Archer Way (bridge), and follow the route through the new housing development, towards Shelford Road. From there it’s the home straight along the path to finish up at the David Rayner Building at Scotsdales.

Anyone wishing to donate to Cambridge Parkinson’s can do so at:

