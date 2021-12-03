Josephine Coe with her children in Thaxted - Credit: Supplied

A family has paid tribute to the mum-of-four who died during a fire in Thaxted.

Josephine Coe, who was known as Josie, died during a house fire in Weaverhead Close on Saturday, November 27.

Josie has been described as a "much-loved" and well-known character who spent most of her life in the town.

Josephine Coe with her great-great-grandson - Credit: Supplied

Danielle, Josie's great-granddaughter, said: "We loved our mum, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma and we are still processing all the emotions.

"Saturday was an awful day for our family and we are deeply upset by the tragedy."

She added: "I would also like to say a big thank you to the community for their fast response, and to the firefighters, paramedics and police who really did the best they could.

"I know they all found the experience really difficult, too."

A fire service investigation found that the blaze had started accidentally.