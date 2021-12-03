Family tribute to much-loved mum and grandma who died during Thaxted fire
- Credit: Supplied
A family has paid tribute to the mum-of-four who died during a fire in Thaxted.
Josephine Coe, who was known as Josie, died during a house fire in Weaverhead Close on Saturday, November 27.
Josie has been described as a "much-loved" and well-known character who spent most of her life in the town.
Danielle, Josie's great-granddaughter, said: "We loved our mum, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma and we are still processing all the emotions.
"Saturday was an awful day for our family and we are deeply upset by the tragedy."
She added: "I would also like to say a big thank you to the community for their fast response, and to the firefighters, paramedics and police who really did the best they could.
"I know they all found the experience really difficult, too."
Most Read
- 1 'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces resignation
- 2 More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears
- 3 When are Royal Mail's last posting dates for Christmas 2021?
- 4 Linton has festive fun lined up at annual Christmas market
- 5 Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire
- 6 First tournament win of year delights Saffron Walden tennis pro Ali McGee
- 7 Walden has late night shopping and musicians
- 8 Level 42 join Diana Ross and Lionel Richie as headliners of The Cambridge Club festival
- 9 Christmas in Essex: 9 magical places to visit in winter
- 10 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
A fire service investigation found that the blaze had started accidentally.