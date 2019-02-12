Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thousands of fare dodgers caught on county railways

PUBLISHED: 08:31 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 12 February 2019

Greater Anglia. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright. Archant 2016

Greater Anglia. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright. Archant 2016

Archant

Fare dodgers in Essex were ordered to pay £1.6million last year after railway operator Greater Anglia prosecuted people caught riding trains without tickets.

Across the network, more than 10,000 people were prosecuted during 2018 after they were caught without tickets on Greater Anglia trains.

In Essex, magistrates imposed fines of £693,846 and costs of £942,515 on 5,252 people who were accused of fare evasion.

Cases were also heard at courts across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and London.

Only people who board a train without a ticket and without any intention of buying a ticket are taken to court – about 500-700 people a month.

Across the network, a further 4,000-6,000 people end up with penalty fares for using the wrong ticket to travel, such as an adult travelling on a child’s ticket or using a rail card discount when they don’t have a railcard.

Greater Anglia’s revenue protection teams use their discretion when inspecting tickets.

They are informed if ticket machines are out of order or ticket offices closed, so when these are used as reasons, they know if they are genuine.

As well as uniformed revenue protection inspectors, Greater Anglia also employs plain clothes fraud onvestigations officers who use the latest technology and systems to detect fraudulent activity, specialising in travel fraud, such as delay repay fraud rings.

Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer service director, Martin Moran, said: “We will take action against people who travel without the correct ticket and will always prosecute people who have boarded our trains with no intention of paying for a ticket. “It’s easy to buy a ticket either from a ticket office, ticket machine, online or via our app, so there is no excuse for travelling without a ticket – and it just ends up pushing up prices for our fare-paying customers.

“For every £1 spent on rail fares, 98p is invested in the railway. By not paying for a ticket, there’s less money available for investment to improve the railway for everyone.

“We have a range of great value fares and offers available – especially if you book in advance.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.

Father and daughter build Lego model of Saffron Walden’s market square

Matilda Webb, who built the model of the Market Square in Saffron Walden with her father, Andrew.

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Disruption to train services due to trespass incident

Disruption to Greater Anglia services.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Disruption to train services due to trespass incident

Disruption to Greater Anglia services.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Busy year for air ambulance charity sees record number of life-saving flights

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT)

Councillors go behind closed doors to discuss mystery absence of chief executive Beverley Agass - public told they must wait eight days to hear more

Beverley Agass has left her post as chief executive of South Cambridgeshire District Council. We are not sure if this is temporary. The council declines to comment.

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.
Drive 24